I Can’t Access Rivers LG Headquarters – New Caretaker Chairman

Darlington Orji, one of the 23 newly sworn-in caretaker local government chairmen in Rivers State, on Wednesday, claimed that security agents denied him access to the headquarters of the Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA).

Orji, who was inaugurated as LG caretaker chairmen by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, stated this during an interview on Channels TV.

When asked whether he has assumed office, the newly sworn-in caretaker chairman for Ikwerre LGA said, “Upon swearing in today, we were asked to resume so that we can swear in our members.

“I got to Ikwerre Local Government Council and I saw that it’s being barricaded by security agents, the police to be very precise.

Advertisement

“I asked a question and they said they were acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police.

“That is the situation. I couldn’t access the council because I do not want to break the law. My responsibility is to ensure that there is law and order and to make sure that my people are protected.

“So, I wouldn’t want to force myself against the security agent so that I would not have any clash with them. That is the position at the moment. The police barricaded the gate of the council. There is no point for power tussle. We are working on it and we will see what to do about it.”