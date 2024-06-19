G-60 Lawmakers React As Fubara Swears-In 23 Rivers LGA Caretaker Chairmen

Opposition federal lawmakers belonging to the G-60 group have commended the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for the swearing-in of 23 Local Government Council Caretaker Committee Chairmen.

Naija News reported earlier that Fubara swore in the caretaker committee chairmen on Wednesday at the Government House in Port Harcourt under a high-level security presence.

The appointment of the CTC chairmen was made a day following the submission of the list to the state House of Assembly, which is currently under the leadership of Speaker Victor Jumbo.

These chairmen were appointed after successfully passing the screening process conducted by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The vacancies were created due to the expiration of the tenure of the previously elected Council Chairmen on Monday, June 17, 2024.

In a statement released in Abuja and made available to parliamentary correspondents, the G-60 group highlighted that the elected council chairmen in the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, who were sworn in three years ago during Governor Nyesom Wike‘s administration, had their tenure come to an end on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Expressing their enthusiasm about this development, the lawmakers urged the newly sworn-in Chairmen to address the grievances of Fubara and the people of Rivers State.

They emphasized that the people had suffered greatly under the previous chairmen, who neglected their responsibilities and engaged in inappropriate activities while the citizens they were elected to serve endured hardship.

The G-60 caucus also alleged that the former local government chairmen not only colluded with former Governor Nyesom Wike to perpetrate wrongdoing in the state but also obstructed Fubara’s efforts to bring positive change and development to Rivers State.

The statement reads: “We congratulate the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, and the good people of the state over the swearing-in of 23 Local Government Council Caretaker Committee Chairmen after the successful screening by the Rivers State House of Assembly to fill the vacancies created after the expiration of the tenure of the former elected Local Government Council Chairmen on Monday, June 17, 2024.

“While particularly congratulating the newly appointed Caretaker Committees, we urge them to give unalloyed support and unwavering loyalty to Governor Fubara and the Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers State House of Assembly for the peace, stability, and progress of the treasure base of Nigeria and should not toe the path of their predecessors, who were nothing but saboteurs and clogs in the wheels of progress.

“We equally hail Governor Fubara for being democratic enough to have allowed the former Chairmen to complete their three tenures without any disruption despite the provocative acts against him.

“He has demonstrated maturity and leadership qualities never exhibited by governors in the country, especially his predecessor, who defiled court injunctions’ sacked and appointed a caretaker committee chairmen barely two months into office.”