Two Trapped As Three Storey Building Collapses In Ebonyi

A three-storey building under construction in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State, on Tuesday, collapsed with two persons trapped.

According to The Nation, the affected building allegedly belongs to a member of the Ebonyi Assembly

The collapsed building is located near the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

At least one person was still trapped inside the collapsed building as of the time of filing this report, while one rescued person was rushed to the emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

One of the labourers, who escaped from the collapsed building, told reporters he escaped because he went to wash his hands.

He said, “I was loading a bag of stones and the owner of the house was here with me, telling me to park it very well. He has finished paying us.

“Only one person, who is dumb was trapped inside and he is still there. One other who was rescued has been rushed to hospital.

“The building didn’t give any sign that it is about to collapse. I was lucky because my tools were inside. I just said let me wash my hands here before I will go inside the building to collect my tools.”

Rescue workers were still trying to rescue the trapped labourer.