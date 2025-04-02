‘We Informed Them Of The Governor’s Displeasure’ – Ebonyi Govt Speaks On Arresting Five Commissioners

The Ebonyi State Government has refuted claims that Governor Francis Nwifuru instructed the arrest of five Commissioners due to delays in project delivery and contract violations, labeling the report as inaccurate and baseless.

The Chairman of the Ebonyi Executive Council (EXCO) committee responsible for overseeing the completion of two state housing initiatives, Donatus Ilang, dismissed the allegations in a statement released on Tuesday.

These initiatives involve the construction of 140 housing units for the Izzo and Amaze communities, which were affected by the communal conflict in Ezilo/Ezza Ezilo within the Ishielu Local Government Area.

Ilang, who also serves as the Commissioner for Border, Peace, and Conflict Resolution, reiterated that the report is “false and unfounded.”

“No commissioner was arrested and you can confirm this from the police and other security agencies.

“The people writing such fake news are doing so from their imagination.

“We informed them of the state governor‘s displeasure over delays in the project and resolved to take drastic actions on the defaulters,” he said.

He noted that the commissioners promised to furnish the committee with relevant information to enable it to confront the erring contractors.

“The governor is desirous to give the people of both communities affected by a fratricidal communal conflict, housing reprieves.

”We gave all persons involved in the projects time to comply with the contractual terms.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the governor’s noble intentions towards people of both communities, are actualised and we would not toy with such,” he said.

Naija News understands that the state government has launched 140 building projects to address the housing requirements of both communities.

Speaking on controversies regarding an alleged order of arresting the commissioners involved, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, in a statement on Wednesday, said no commissioner is currently in their custody.

“We did not arrest any commissioner,” he said in a statement made available to newsmen.