Ebonyi Ex-PDP Chairman, Others Join APC

The former acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Nworie, has made the decision to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Nworie and his supporters were officially welcomed into the APC on Wednesday, February 12, during a civic reception held at the Ezza South Local Government Area headquarters in Onueke.

The politician expressed his commitment to the administration led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, stating that his move to the APC was motivated by the party’s focus on people-centred policies.

Nworie also pledged to leverage his extensive political experience to assist Nwifuru in fostering development for the community.

“We have fought a lot, and we can see that Governor Francis Nwifuru and the APC meant well for the state.

“Our defection is to support Governor Nwifuru in building the state and bring the dividends of democracy to the people,” Channels Television quoted Nworie saying.

The chairman of the APC in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, welcomed the new members and urged them to maintain their support for the APC government, emphasizing that conflict and resentment are detrimental to everyone.

He also mentioned that he has reached out to Ifeanyi Chukwuma-Odii, the PDP’s gubernatorial candidate from the 2023 general election, encouraging him to collaborate with Nwifuru in advancing the state’s progress.

“The door of the party is like a church, when you repent, you will be welcome.

“We want everyone to join. The development of a state comes with collective ideas; we welcome the defectors.

“I have travelled to Lagos to meet Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma-Odii to join hands with Governor Nwifuru to move the state forward,” he said.