Peter Obi Consoles Ebonyi Communities Invaded By Fulani Herders

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned attacks on communities in Ebonyi State by suspected Fulani herders.

Naija News reports that Obi described the killings in Amagu, Amaokwe, and Umunesha in Nkalaha, Ishielu council area, in Ebonyi, as brutal.

In a statement on Thursday, the former presidential candidate called on security agencies to stand up against the activities of criminal elements.

“I have just been informed of yet another unpleasant news of the recent attacks on the communities of Amagu, Amaokwe, and Umunesha in Nkalaha, Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. This brutal invasion has led to the tragic loss of at least 15 innocent lives, with many others still unaccounted for.

“This atrocity is not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing pattern of violence that continues to plague our nation. The wanton destruction of lives and property is an affront to our collective humanity and a grave threat to the peace and stability we hold dear.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the entire Nkalaha community. Your pain is our pain, and your loss serves as a stark reminder of the urgent work required to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

“I call upon our security agencies to act swiftly and decisively. The perpetrators of this barbaric act must be apprehended and brought to justice without delay. We cannot and will not tolerate impunity. The safety of our citizens is paramount, and our security forces must protect every Nigerian, regardless of location or status,” he said.

The former governor of Anambra State called on communities to be vigilant and also cooperate with security agencies to flush criminality out of the country.

“Furthermore, I urge community leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. We must stand united against these agents of chaos and work together to restore peace and security in our land.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may we find the strength to forge a path toward a more secure and harmonious Nigeria,” he added.