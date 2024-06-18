Transfer Update On Torres, Toney, Guehi, Gallagher, Sancho, Tomori, Hummels, Others

Negotiations have begun for Brighton to sign Leeds’ 22-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville in this summer transfer window, according to Talksport.

In this summer transfer window, West Ham are interested in Spain’s winger, Ferran Torres but the 24-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The proposal made by Tottenham for 28-year-old England forward Ivan Toney has been turned down by Brentford, Football Transfer reported.

Marc Guehi, a 23-year-old defender for England, will earn Crystal Palace at least £65 million in this summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

Victor Lindelof, a 29-year-old Swedish defender for Manchester United, has caught the attention of Fenerbahce, Sky Germany claimed.

Jadon Sancho, a 24-year-old English winger who is out of favour at United, is a target for Juventus, but his £40 million price tag may push them into a loan deal with a buyout option, the Sun claimed.

English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, of Chelsea has caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, the Relevo claimed.

Gallagher isn’t interested in joining Aston Villa, thus he might turn down a transfer offer, according to Football Insider.

Estevao Willian, a 17-year-old Brazilian winger from Palmeiras, has passed a medical examination with Chelsea, who decided to sign him last month, standard claimed.

Carlos Miguel, a 25-year-old Brazilian star who plays at Corinthians, is nearing completion of a transfer deal that would make him the tallest player in the Premier League at 6 feet 8 inches, Daily Mail reported.

Manchester City are ready to start the upcoming season without adding any new players unless a player requests to depart, according to ESPN.

Newcastle want to sign Icelandic winger Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, 25, from OH Leuven, a Belgian team, LiveChronicle claimed.

The 26-year-old English defender Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan is probably going to turn down any summertime offer from Newcastle, according to Football Insider.

Mats Hummels, a 35-year-old former defender for Germany, is almost ready to leave Borussia Dortmund and join Real Mallorca, Diario de Mallorca reported.

After Tottenham released 24-year-old English left-back Ryan Sessegnon, West Ham are considering whether to press forward with a deal for him, the Guardian reported.

Ashley Young, 38, a former winger for England, and Everton are almost done settling on a new contract, according to Talksport.