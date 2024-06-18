JUST IN: Tinubu Departs Lagos For South Africa

President Bola Tinubu departed from Lagos at 11:06 a.m. on Tuesday for Pretoria, South Africa.

Tinubu is set to attend the inauguration of the re-elected President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries saw Tinubu off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The president was flown in a Dassault Falcon 8X aircraft with the registration number 9H-GRC.

The President will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had congratulated his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, on his re-election.

The Nigerian leader also commended the South African people for their peaceful conduct during and after the country’s general election.

The message was delivered by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

The statement read, “President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, on his re-election.

“The President also congratulates the people of South Africa on the peaceful and successful conduct of the general election.”

In his congratulatory message, President Tinubu also admonished the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa.

The statement continued, “While wishing President Ramaphosa a successful term in office, President Tinubu calls for the strengthening of bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Africa as strategic partners in Africa for the overall advancement of the continent.”

Naija News reported earlier that Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term following the May 29 general election.

The ANC, despite facing challenges, managed to form a unique coalition government, leading to Ramaphosa’s return to office.

In Cape Town, lawmakers demonstrated their strong support by voting overwhelmingly to support his continuation as president for the next five years.