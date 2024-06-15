Ramaphosa Re-Elected As South African President After Coalition Deal

South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has been re-elected for a second term following the May 29 general election.

Naija News reports that the ANC, despite facing challenges, managed to form a unique coalition government, leading to Ramaphosa’s return to office.

In Cape Town, lawmakers demonstrated their strong support by voting overwhelmingly to support his continuation as president for the next five years.

“I accordingly declare honourable M.C. Ramaphosa duly elected President,” Chief Justice Raymond Zondo declared after the votes were counted.

Naija News reports that the recent election in South Africa marked a significant milestone in the country’s history, as it ended the African National Congress (ANC)’ three-decade-long dominance, which the late Nelson Mandela led.

The ANC, which played a crucial role in ending apartheid, secured only 40 per cent of the vote, resulting in the loss of its absolute majority in parliament.

In response, the ANC has formed a government of national unity through a coalition with a majority of the 18 parties that won representation in the National Assembly.

This coalition includes the Democratic Alliance, a centre-right party, the Inkatha Freedom Party, a Zulu nationalist party, and several other smaller groups.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who fellow MPs re-elected with 283 votes in a secret ballot, will be sworn in as the country’s leader next week in Pretoria and subsequently announce his new cabinet.

The power-sharing deal between parties was evident in the election of Thoko Didiza from the ANC as the speaker and Annelie Lotriet from the Democratic Alliance as the deputy speaker, both of whom are women.