Eleme Youths Storm Council Secretariat After Fubara’s Statewide Broadcast, Chase Away Agents

The youths of Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State have stormed their council secretariat, stating that governor Siminalayi Fubara is the only authority they know.

This development is coming after a statewide broadcast by Fubara directing Heads of Local Government Administration to take over the leadership of the 23 LGAs in the state.

The youths, after occupying the council chased away all agents opposed to the directive issued by the governor.

The youths in their hundreds moved round the council premises stating that they would not allow anyone take away what belonged to the council.

One of the youths who preferred to remain anonymous told Vanguard that they were at the council secretariat to ensure that the directive of the governor is obeyed.

He stated that Fubara is the only power they know, adding that they have taken over Eleme.

According to him, “All of them have disappeared, because we have come to take over. The governor is the power that we know. We have taken over Eleme. Total take over.

“The governor is the power we know, there is no other power. We have taken over Eleme. Eleme is taken. Their tenure has elapsed they should go home.”