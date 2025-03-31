Just In: Fubara Speaks On Political Crisis In Rivers, Makes Promises

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents that the ongoing political crisis in the state will ultimately strengthen the people rather than weaken them.

Naija News reports that he made this statement during an Eid-El-Fitr Sallah visit from a delegation of Muslim leaders, including the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

While addressing the delegation, Governor Fubara urged both the Muslim leaders and his supporters to trust in God’s plan. He emphasized that this season of Eid, known for its love, sharing, and sacrifice, was symbolic of the current struggle.

“You have come to share in our pain and have made a great sacrifice through your prayers.

“As Christians, we believe that everything happens for a purpose, and I strongly believe that this situation is leading us toward a greater purpose,” Fubara told the gathering.

Fubara acknowledged the political tension in the state that might leave many feeling discouraged but reassured everyone that there were supernatural forces at play beyond human understanding.

“No matter what we see, we must remain steadfast. In all things, we give glory to Almighty God. I believe that in the end, we will emerge stronger,” he added.

The suspended governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to justice and equality, highlighting the vision for a society where no one is oppressed.

“We believe in egalitarianism, and if our beliefs bring us some pain, so be it. The most important thing is that we stand on the side of truth and righteousness,” Fubara stated.

He expressed regret over his inability to formally reach out to the Muslim community during their celebrations but reassured them that the relationship between religious groups and the government would be strengthened once the current political uncertainties are resolved.

Fubara also assured the Muslim leaders that their pending requests would be addressed after the crisis subsides.

Drawing an analogy from religious history, Fubara called for patience and perseverance. “If God could be patient with Noah to allow even the snail to enter the Ark, then patience remains an essential virtue in our struggle,” he said.

The suspended governor also cautioned against those seeking to incite violence and destabilize the state.

“Their goal is to create problems and deny people their means of livelihood. We will not allow that. We will continue to operate peacefully and respect constitutional authority to ensure that our state remains a model for others in Nigeria,” Fubara vowed.

Earlier, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, who spoke on behalf of the Muslim community, expressed their solidarity with Governor Fubara, assuring him of their prayers and support as he navigates the state’s political crisis.

Uhor noted that the majority of Muslims in Rivers State support Fubara due to his inclusive approach to governance and his acknowledgment of the Islamic faith.

Unlike the previous administration, which declared Rivers a 100% Christian state, Governor Fubara has embraced a more inclusive stance, recognizing the state’s Christian majority while allowing room for the Islamic faith.

“This inclusive approach has earned him the support of the Muslim community,” Uhor said.

A Call for Reversal of Emergency RuleUhor also called on President Bola Tinubu to review the emergency rule in Rivers State and restore Governor Fubara’s full authority, emphasizing that despite the crisis, Fubara has been performing effectively.

“The governor has shown tremendous leadership, and we stand by him,” Uhor added.

During the visit, prayers were offered for the suspended Governor Fubara, his family, Rivers State, and Nigeria as a whole, with the Muslim leaders expressing their continued support and hope for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing political crisis.