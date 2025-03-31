Tinubu Has Reason For Declaring State Of Emergency In Rivers – Jaja Of Opobo

The Amayanabo of Opobo, Dandeson Douglas Jaja V, has said Rivers’ state of emergency would help in resolving the crisis in the state.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu‘s state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly generated condemnation and support from different divides.

Speaking with Arise News on Monday, the King of Opobo, Jaja V, said though he could not justify the President’s action, he believed his action was based on information.

“Therefore, what I think about the state of emergency is that it is giving us time within which to look inwards and reform ourselves and then talk to each other with a view to finding a lasting solution to whatever problems that there are,” he said.

The traditional ruler of Opobo explained that it would be of great consequence if the House of Assembly members were allowed to impeach Governor Fubara.

According to him, the action of the President also mitigated what could have happened to the nation’s oil pipelines if Fubara were to be impeached.

He continued, “Well, it’s neither here nor there to be categorical. I am not a politician. I am not a lawyer, so I cannot quote any part of the Constitution. But what I know is, like I said earlier, is that the President has more information than any of us in any situation. And therefore, he may have acted according to the information he had at that time. To say he was right, he was wrong, would be trying to judge the position, which I don’t know. Whatever the premise, whatever led him to take that decision, I do not know. I don’t have the information. So none of us can say that, yes, he was right or he was not right. I think the Constitution, like you say, empowers him to do so, but under certain conditions.

“So if he went on to do what he did, he must have considered so many things. With the benefit of hindsight, what happened many, many years ago, when oil production fell from 2 million to about 500,000, it was not a very good thing that it’s almost, the government almost went on its knees.

“And I’m sure that if there is any serious problem in river states, like, let’s say, for instance, the House of Assembly impeaching the governor or tries to impeach the governor, and some overzealous young men started blowing up the pipes. How do you think this country will be? We will be trying to solve Rivers internal problem and trying to quail the crisis. And then the federal government, in quailing the crisis, will send detachments of armies and police and all the security agencies to Niger Delta, and they’ll be shooting. People will die. There will be a loss of lives. So I think, I’m not an apologist, Mr. President, but I’m rational enough to know that he must have a reason for doing what he did.”