Fubara Replaces Twenty-Three Rivers Council Chairmen

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Tuesday, directed heads of local government administration to take charge of the 23 council areas of the state.

The directive was issued by Fubara following the expiration of the statutory three-year tenure of the elected chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors.

Naija News reports that Fubara gave the directive this morning in a statewide broadcast.

The governor said: “Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAs) are hereby directed to immediately take charge of the councils with renewed vigour and readiness to serve and await further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together.

Advertisement

“As we move forward in making sure that the constitution is upheld, and that law and order are maintained as we continue to strive to provide leadership and direction for our people, I hereby direct heads HLGAs to continue to provide leadership in their respective local government areas.”

He thanked the elected chairmen and councillors for their service, which, according to him, expired yesterday.

Recall that Degema and Asari-Toru councils were enveloped by anxiety as youths took over the secretariats, following the expiration of the tenure of chairmen, councillors and other council officials, on Monday.

Advertisement

Youths who blocked the Degema council secretariat vowed to remain there till tomorrow as they burst into solidarity songs, demanding the exit of the Chairman, Michael John Williams.

According to the protesters, the three-year tenure of the chairman had expired on June 17.