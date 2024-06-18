At Least Five Killed As Fulani-Tiv Communities Clash In Taraba

At least five individuals were reportedly killed last weekend in a violent confrontation between the Tiv and Fulani communities in Taraba State.

Naija News learnt that the violence erupted at Maraban Azagwa, a location in the Maihula region of the Bali Local Government Area.

It was reported that the violence was sparked by the death of a Fulani individual at a local pub owned by a Tiv individual.

The Fulani individual’s family members have accused the Tiv community of being involved in the murder, leading to the violent response.

Reports had it that the violence resulted in the deaths of five people and numerous injuries on both sides.

Daily Trust quoted a local source to have mentioned that despite police intervention, the area was left deserted after the violence began.

When reached out to, the acting Police Public Relations Officer for Taraba State Police Command, DSP Kwache Gambo, confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

She stated that two individuals were killed and several others were injured, with those injured being attended to.

She also mentioned that police forces had been dispatched to the area, and the situation is now relatively under control.

Naija News reported a concern last week regarding the incident involving the murder of four individuals and the abduction of nine fishermen from Ibbi local government in Taraba State at Osama village in Ogbolu local government area of Anambra State by individuals believed to be associated with the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

It was gathered that the nine individuals who were taken captive were reportedly seized by the IPOB group after they had allegedly killed four victims while en route from Ibbi town in Taraba State to River Niger for their annual fishing expedition.

Leadership quoted family members of the victims to have asserted that the fishermen departed Ibbi on Monday in a 24-seater bus accompanied by their relatives, only to be intercepted by IPOB members in Anambra State during the sit-at-home order imposed by the outlawed organization.

“Four of the fishermen were killed at the spot, nine of them were taken hostage last Monday, and we received calls from some people claiming to be IPOB members demanding ransom for the release of the nine fishermen,” Sule Hussein, a relative of one of the nine hostages, journalists in a phone conversation.

“We demanded to speak with any of the nine fishermen to ensure that they are alive but the callers refused.

“We have not communicated with any of them five days after they were taken into the forest in a remote part of Anambra State. Some people are calling us to pay a ransom but we declined because they refused to connect us with any of those being held to speak with him.

“Our main concern is that, are they a live or killed? That is the answer we are waiting for as we appeal to the Taraba State Government to do something about the incident, all of those being held have wives and children,” Hussein stated.

The Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has mentioned that the state administration was informed about the event and has taken steps to ensure the safe rescue of the nine fishermen still at sea.