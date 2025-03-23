JUST IN: Police PRO Dies In Taraba

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Taraba State Command, Abdulahi Usman, has reportedly passed away following a lengthy illness.

Naija News understands that Usman had been the spokesperson for the Command for the last three years and died early Sunday morning at his home in Jalingo, the capital of the state.

His deputy, Gambo Kwache, who had been fulfilling the role of spokesperson during Usman’s medical treatment, confirmed the news of his passing and reflected on how he learned of the unfortunate event.

Kwache said, “I woke up and saw 14 missed calls on my phone and a message stating that Oga is dead. I will call you, let me get there first.”

A close friend of the deceased, Ahmed Manga, told Leadership that Usman had shown signs of illness the previous night but his condition worsened unexpectedly.

“He was sick, although not much, until last night, when he started struggling with the sickness. We wanted to take him to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Jalingo,” Manga said.

“Before we could get there, he died on the way. He was later confirmed dead when we arrived at the FMC.”

It was revealed that the deceased cops will be buried on Sunday afternoon (today), according to Islamic rites.