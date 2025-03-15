Fulani Herdsmen: Your Plans To Intimidate Ndigbo Will Not Succeed – IPOB Tells Police Commissioner, FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that Igbos will not sit back and allow themselves to be attacked by herdsmen in the Southeast.

The group gave the warning while condemning the summoning of some leaders of the Bende Local Government Area in Abia State over allegations of killing a Fulani herder.

Speaking via a statement signed by the spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful, IPOB cautioned the Abia State Police Commissioner and the Federal Government to stop intimidating Igbos.

He said, “The attention of the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, worldwide has been drawn to the summoning of some leaders from Bende Local Government in Abia State by the Abia State Police Commissioner over the false accusations of a murder of a Fulani terrorist herdsman in their community.

“The IPOB intelligence unit has confirmed that Abia State Police Commissioner and his group of clueless and unprofessional officers summoned the leaders of Nkpa Community for defending their community against the murderous Fulani terrorists who rape their women and kidnap people for ransom.”

The group alleged that “The Fulani terrorists informed their brothers in the Nigeria Police that the community murdered one of their terrorist brothers. The Fulani terrorists are setting the stage to invade the community with this false accusation. The false alarm was a strategy used by the notorious Nigeria Police to intimate the Nkpa Community for obstructing terrorists’s plans. The terrorists sympathetic Nigeria Police Commissioner in Abia State should stop intimidating our people in order to leave their communities vulnerable to Fulani to attack and kill them at will. ESN does not need the communities’ approval to defend our land against Fulani terrorists.

“IPOB worldwide is bringing to the attention of the Abia Police Commissioner and the terrorist sympathetic federal government that IPOB will never allow their plans to intimidate Ndigbo not to defend themselves against the rampaging Fulani terrorists. Self-defence is an inalienable right of every person. Only a tree will stand and watch while being cut down. The Nigerian government and her compromised judiciary and security are all colluding to frustrate people’s efforts to defend themselves against the State sponsored terrorists. IPOB refuses to allow Ndigbo to be vulnerable to Fulani terrorist attacks without resistance.”