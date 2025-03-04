19 Senators Unable To Land In Taraba Over Airport Closure

The Senator for Taraba South Senatorial District, David Jimkuta, has reported that 19 senators were unable to land at Kashimbilla Airport in Taraba State due to permit issues affecting the airport.

Jimkuta noted that these senators were part of a delegation intended to join him for an event.

He noted that all necessary flight arrangements had been finalized, only to be informed later that the airport was temporarily closed.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker disclosed this during his Senatorial Empowerment Programme held in Wukari, where he distributed various items to his constituents on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Expressing his disappointment, the senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory Area Councils, emphasized that the absence of the lawmakers hindered their ability to engage with the community and understand their needs for support.

He encouraged the recipients of the items to refrain from selling them and instead utilize them to enhance their livelihoods. Additionally, he pledged to provide logistical support to security agencies to improve safety in the district.

The event’s chairman, Chief David Kente, praised Jimkuta for his empowerment efforts, calling them “unprecedented in the history of the district.”

The distributed items included cars, motorcycles, tricycles, sewing machines, deep freezers, and vulcanizing machines, among others.