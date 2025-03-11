“He Had A Stroke, Undergoing Treatment In Egypt” – Taraba Govt Addresses Concerns Over Deputy Governor Alkali’s Absence

The Taraba State Government has addressed concerns regarding the prolonged absence of Deputy Governor Aminu Alkali, revealing that he has been receiving medical treatment following a stroke.

Naija News reports that Alkali, who has been away since November 2024, has been the subject of speculation among political stakeholders both within and outside the state.

However, speaking after a Taraba Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Zainab Usman, clarified his condition.

Zainab disclosed that the deputy governor’s illness initially required treatment in Abuja before he was later moved to Cairo, Egypt, for further medical attention.

She stated, “Sometimes around November last year, His Excellency had an ailment that necessitated his movement to Abuja for treatment. From Abuja, he was later moved to Cairo, Egypt for further checks, and the Commissioner of Health was delegated to check on his health status.”

She urged Taraba residents to show empathy, emphasizing that illness is a natural part of life. “Taraba residents need to sympathize with the executive council, His Excellency, and the deputy governor as per his health condition. Ailment is something that is general and can happen to anyone.”

Addressing questions about the legal implications of his extended absence, the commissioner dismissed speculation about impeachment, clarifying that the 90-day rule applies only to governors.

“Let me come in as a lawyer now. From my background, this principle of 90 days applies only to a sitting governor of a state, not the deputy. His determination or eligibility to be in office is all determined by the governor,” she explained.

The Commissioner for Health, Bordiya Buma, who recently visited Alkali in Egypt, confirmed that the deputy governor is recovering well.

“He had a stroke, which affected a part of his body, weakness in one part of the body. His ability to talk was affected, but glory be to God, the treatment is still ongoing, and we are happy with the current treatment he is receiving,” Buma stated.

He expressed optimism that Alkali would soon return to Taraba to resume his official duties. “We are hoping that very soon, we will welcome him back to the state to continue his normal activities,” he added.