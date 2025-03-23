Kidnapped Naval Officer Rescued From Fulani Resettlement Area – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, has confirmed the rescue of kidnapped naval officer, Cynthia Akoh, along with two civilians, abducted in Mpape, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the FCT Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Sunday, said Lieutenant Akoh and other kidnapped victims were rescued through the collaborative efforts of police and the military.

According to her, the kidnappers who attacked Maman Vatsa Estate gate, and blocked Mpape Road, on March 21, demanded a ransom of ₦500 million for the naval officer and ₦200 million each for the two civilians.

Adeh disclosed that the Naval officer and the other victims were rescued at Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State.

The Command’s spokesperson stated that four suspects were arrested, while the sum of ₦3.2 million, suspected to be ransom money from previous kidnapping operations, was recovered from the suspects.

“Upon receiving the distress report, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilized a joint operation led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprising of personnel of the Nigerian military, DSS hunters, and members of the local Hunters’ Group.

“An intense search-and-rescue operation was conducted across Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, covering areas in the FCT and Nasarawa State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, between 2:00 AM and 5:30 AM on March 23, 2025, operatives traced the suspects to a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State, where four (4) suspects were arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed. Additionally, the sum of ₦3.2 million, suspected to be ransom money from previous kidnapping operations, was recovered from the suspects,” she said.

Adeh added that the kidnap victims were in stable condition. She urged FCT residents to report any suspicious activities to the police.

“The victims are currently in stable condition and are receiving medical attention at the Nigerian Army Clinic.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the remaining suspects currently at large. Security deployments has also been reinforced in Mpape and surrounding areas to prevent future occurrences. As members of the public are advised to go about their daily activities without any apprehension.

“The FCT Police Command urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the Police,” she added.