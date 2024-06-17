NPFL Slams ₦3m, Others On Bayelsa United

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has slammed a three million naira fine on relegation-threatened Bayelsa United over failed crowd control measures.

On Sunday, June 16, Bayelsa United hosted Shooting Stars at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, for the NPFL matchday 37. During the second half of the encounter, some irate fans invaded the pitch forcing the game to be suspended temporarily.

Also, a Bayelsa United fan attacked the goalkeeper of Shooting Stars, Okiemute Odah, during the game leaving the goalie with an injury.

Hence, the relegation-threatened side is condemned to pay the goalkeeper compensation worth ₦250,000.

Aside from that, the league body has mandated Bayelsa United to identify the fan who assaulted the goalkeeper for prosecution within 48 hours.

While the relegation-threatened side is yet to identify the culprit, NPFL has slammed the supporter with a one-year ban from all league games.

The league body also added that if Bayelsa United fail to identify the culprit and show evidence of the suspect’s prosecution, they may be slammed with more punishments.

The NPFL gave the embattled side 48 hours from when they were notified of the aforementioned punishments to appeal the decisions.

Note that the Bayelsa United vs Shooting Stars clash ended in a 2-1 win for the home side. The win pushed the Yenagoa-based club to the 15th spot with 47 points in 37 games, a point away from the relegation zone.