Veteran Nollywood Actress, Stella Ikwuegbu Is Dead

The Nollywood movie industry was thrown into mourning on Sunday over the death of veteran actress, Stella Ikwuegbu.

Naija News reports Ikwuegbu died after battling with leg cancer for some time.

Her death was confirmed by movie producer, Stanley Nwoko, otherwise known as Stanley Ontop, via a post on his Instagram page. According to him, the veteran actress died on Sunday, 16th June.

“Popular Nollywood actress/veteran Mrs stella ikwuegbu is dead.

“The veteran Actress left this world today after battling with Leg cancer. Rest well madam Stella.

“Nollywood not again.

“It’s well.

Shalom!,” he wrote.