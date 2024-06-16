Ijaw Moves To Reconcile Wike, Fubara For Peace In Rivers

Efforts to bridge the political divide between the current Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have gained momentum as the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Rivers State steps into the fray.

The Ijaw Young Professionals Association (IYPA) held a press conference in Port Harcourt on Sunday, aimed at facilitating reconciliation between the two prominent political figures.

The initiative underscores the Ijaw community’s desire to stabilize the political landscape in Rivers State, which has been marked by tension between Fubara and Wike.

President of IYPA, Abiye Achepeka, during the press conference, highlighted that Wike is regarded positively by the Ijaw community.

He recalled Wike’s contributions and appointments, which favoured the Ijaw people during his tenure as governor.

“Chief Wike has consistently supported the Ijaw cause, demonstrated by his choice of an Ijaw deputy governor and other significant appointments of Ijaw men and women into reputable positions,” Achepeka stated.

The Ijaw leaders expressed their continued support for Wike and emphasized that the former governor’s actions have benefitted their community substantially.

They also clarified that any perceived animosity between Wike and the Ijaw people is based on misunderstanding, noting his ongoing collaboration with Ijaw leaders.

The intervention by the Ijaw community is seen as a crucial step towards fostering unity and mutual respect among Rivers State’s political leaders, which is essential for the state’s progress and stability.

He said, “We want to state categorically that the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, is not an enemy of the Ijaws as he has been portrayed to be.

“Significantly, even as the minister of FCT Abuja, the former Governor has given very momentous nomination/appointment to Ijaws namely, Chief Boma Iyayi, Chief Dax George Kelly, Amb Maureen Tamuno, amongst others.

“This he did knowing that he does not even need their support for any election or loyalty for personal gains as Wike is and always has been a democratic and humane leader to the core.”

He stated the body has set up a committee to push for the reconciliation of Wike and Fubara in the interest of peace and development of the state, adding that the team would write the duo for an audience.

“We have nominated persons to see if they can meet this two people to solve this problem one and for all. We have asked them to write them for there to be audience so they can meet them.

“We are all aware that this is a family matter. We ask leaders of Ijaw Nation and PDP to join in this move in order to settle this differences,” Achepeka said.