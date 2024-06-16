I Am Not Controlling Rivers State – Siminalayi Fubara

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he is not obsessed with power.

According to him, he does not exercise absolute power in controlling the people of the state but plays the role of a watcher over its affairs for the betterment of its citizens.

The governor opined that those who seek absolute power, eventually become obsessed with it and end up trampling on the rights of the people.

He stated this at a child’s dedication service at the Royal House of Grace International Church in Rumueme Community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

According to him, “For us, by the special grace of God, He has placed us, today, to watch over the affairs, not to control, but watch over the affairs of this State. I am not controlling, but watching the affairs, and I will watch through the fear of God.

“I will watch, understanding that one day, I will leave and account for the way I had watched over the affairs for all of us.

“It’s when you are of the mind of controlling power, that you will become obsessed. But when you are watching, you know that one day, you will leave, and another will take over.

“So, I will watch with the fear of God, and I will make every one of you proud. I will make a difference in leadership, and that difference will be to give everybody the opportunity to be free in this State.”

Fubara asserted that no administration in the State has ever been subjected to the ordeals it is experiencing but stressed that the confidence to pull through is rooted in the spirit to stand in the strength of God continually.

“No man is more powerful than God. And even the heart of that wicked and heartless man, or whatever you want to call it, is in the palm of God’s hand.

“It’s like a water that God turns in directions He wants. So, it’s only God that will continue to help us. And I know that He will lead us to a successful end.

“Nothing happens without God. He is a perfect designer. Before anything happens, He knows the end from the beginning. He already knows where he is going,” he added.

Governor Fubara, who urged the church to continue to pray for his administration because God has already taken charge, said Rivers State and its people are truly liberated by God.

The Governor, while assuring of upholding what is right and just for the interest of the State, on behalf of the State Government, donated the sum of ₦100million support to the church.