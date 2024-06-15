‘I Felt Indifferent’ – Ali Baba Speaks On Birth Of Triplets With His Wife, Mary

Veteran stand-up comedian cum Nollywood actor, Atunyota Akpobome, better known as Ali Baba, has opened up on the birth of the triplets with his wife, Mary.

Naija News recalls that Ali Baba stirred reactions on April 1 after announcing on his Instagram page that he and his wife, Mary, welcomed triplets, but many people considered the post a popular ‘April fool’ prank.

In an interview with Punch, the comedian stated that he had mixed emotions when he learnt that his wife was expecting triplets.

He said, “I felt indifferent, but I was also happy.”

Speaking on issues in the entertainment industry, Ali Baba said there was a much more severe issue in Nigeria than the moral controversies raised by skit makers and content creators.

He said, “The thing is that your moral yardstick is not gauged by skit makers or content creators. It is based on parental control, government policies, and the educational systems. It is what the society does that is mirrored. For instance, the boy who is making skits about prostitution is not the one who caused it. That does not mean they should promote it all the time though. But, when you have people surviving in corruption and nothing is done to them, have any of those things being banned? No! But, morality is now the big issue when corruption is a bigger problem. Is the girl who is dancing naked on social media worse than the man who is stealing N2bn in office?”