APC Inaugurates Campaign Council For Edo 2024 Governorship Election

The Campaign Council for the upcoming governorship election on 21 September was inaugurated by the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday evening.

During the inauguration, the Chairman of the Campaign Council and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, noted that all party members and supporters are part of the Campaign Council.

Oshiomhole urged them to put in their best efforts to secure victory in their respective units and wards, stating that “Every member is a canvasser.”

Furthermore, he expressed his willingness to take on any role, even that of a sweeper, to ensure the success of Senator Monday Okpebholo’s bid for the governorship.

On his part, the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, expressed his gratitude to the party for entrusting him with this responsibility.

Urhoghide acknowledged the challenges they face in fighting against the incumbent government but expressed confidence that with dedication, they will emerge victorious in the election.

He also urged party members to resolve their differences and focus on working hard for the party’s success, emphasizing the importance of de-emphasizing the role of money.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the APC, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, paid tribute to the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, Prof. Ambrose Alli, and former governor Adams Oshiomhole for their good governance in the state.

Tenebe stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki was expected to continue the progress made by Oshiomhole but has failed, resulting in issues such as flooding in Benin and a lack of well-equipped schools.

He expressed hope that the Senator Urhoghide-led Campaign Council would work tirelessly to secure victory for the APC, promising that the return of Senator Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa would bring about positive change.