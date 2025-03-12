Oshiomhole, Umeh Back Akpabio As Senate Upholds Natasha’s Six-Month Suspension

The Nigerian Senate, in an executive session on Wednesday, reaffirmed the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, despite calls from some lawmakers to revisit the decision.

Naija News recalls that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended last Thursday for allegedly violating the Senate Standing Rules, following her accusation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions had recommended a six-month suspension, which includes withholding her salary, allowances, and those of her legislative aides, as well as the withdrawal of her security escorts.

During Wednesday’s session, Senators Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) and Abdul Ahmed Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) proposed the formation of a committee to resolve the issue involving Akpoti-Uduaghan and to conduct a vote of confidence in Senate President Akpabio.

However, former Edo State Governor and Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC) strongly opposed the idea, arguing that establishing a committee would portray the Senate as weak if it reversed the suspension.

Akpabio Gets More Support

Sources within the Senate disclosed to SaharaReporters that Senator Victor Umeh (Labour Party) backed Akpabio and even proposed a vote of confidence in the Senate President.

“Goje, Ningi, and Dickson were against the suspension. Goje and Ningi proposed setting up a committee to resolve the Natasha issue and to conduct a vote of confidence in Akpabio. However, Oshiomhole opposed any committee, saying it would make the Senate look weak if they backed down,” a Senate source said.

“Victor Umeh of LP also supported Akpabio and went as far as proposing a Senate vote of confidence,” the source added.

After deliberations, the Senate concluded that Akpoti-Uduaghan would serve out her full suspension, which took effect on March 6, 2025.