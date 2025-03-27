Nwosu Died Without Confessing, He Cannot Be Rewarded – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole has claimed that the late National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman, Humphrey Nwosu and former military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, (IBB) committed atrocities during the 1993 presidential election.

Oshiomhole stated this on Thursday during plenary while insisting that Nigeria cannot immortalize Nwosu.

He accused Nwosu and Babangida of deceiving 18 million Nigerians who voted during the 1993 presidential election.

Speaking during his contribution on the motion sponsored by Enyinnaya Abaribe, he pointed out that the late NEC Chairman failed to confess to the atrocities and events that went wrong during the election.

According to Oshiomhole: “Prof. Nwosu and IBB fooled 18 million Nigerians that voted. Therefore, if he was afraid of the gun because we were under a dictatorship, Some people might say, but there were Nigerians who were protesting under the gun without minding the consequences.

“After the end of Babangida’s tenure, the death of Abiola, the birth of the new democracy that produced President Obasanjo, since then, I would have expected Nwosu to be able to say, either on his birthday or any occasion: “now that we are about democracy and there is freedom of speech – even the freedom to lie.

“I would have expected Nwosu to say, “I couldn’t display these numbers now in my record; Abiola won this election, but I’m not able to announce it.’ He died without confessing, and he cannot be rewarded.”