I Am Seeing A Different Oshiomhole, He Is Not Dictating Anything – Gov Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo has stated that Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole is not a dictator as some might have described him.

He insisted that the lawmaker allows him to handle affairs of the state without any interference.

The Governor disclosed this on Channels Television while dismissing claims that he was handpicked to be remote-controlled by some godfathers.

According to him, Almighty God only used certain persons to support his governorship ambition and get him into office.

“Can you even point out one godfather who was pushing me?.

“God was using people to help me, to support me, to get to where I am today,” the governor said.

Speaking further, he said, “Even the man that they say is a dictator is not dictating anything; I am seeing a different Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole is giving me a free hand.

“Whenever I want to talk to him, he will say: ‘My son, I know how you feel, just do it your way’. But I will say: ‘Sir, I won’t do it in my way, please advise me,’ and he advises me, and most of the advice comes out to be something positive. You cannot be an island; you have to carry everybody along.”