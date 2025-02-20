Okpebholo Following The Steps Of Oshiomhole – Umahi

The Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has praised Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, referring to him as an “infrastructure governor.”

He commended Okpebholo’s dedication to infrastructural progress during his initial 100 days in office, saying the incumbent governor was following the steps of his predecessor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Naija News reports that Umahi shared these insights while speaking to reporters in Benin City following his inspection of the ongoing construction work on the Benin-Warri Road at the Sapele Bypass area.

The Minister emphasized that infrastructure is essential for the well-being of the populace.

He expressed his satisfaction with Governor Okpebholo’s commitment to enhancing the developmental groundwork established by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Furthermore, Umahi encouraged Governor Okpebholo to work closely with the contractor to rectify the particularly poor sections of the road.

He noted that this collaboration would allow the construction team to concentrate on critical areas, ensuring they meet the anticipated completion deadline in April.

The Minister said: “It is exciting to see a new governor who identifies what is good, embraces it, and continues with it. Governor Okpebholo is an infrastructure governor, considering his achievements in just 100 days.”

Umahi stated that the federal government expects state governments to participate actively in infrastructure development.

“We are currently at the Benin-Warri Road, where Levant Construction Company is working. I have appealed to the governor to partner with Senator Adams Oshiomhole to meet with the President regarding this road. The state government must intervene because the federal government cannot provide all the funds required to complete the project before the rainy season.

“It is refreshing that the era where state governments simply place signposts on federal roads without taking responsibility is over. We are now in an era of people-oriented governance,” he added.

Umahi assured Edo residents of his commitment to ensuring the project’s timely completion.

“The governor has the magic touch. He has come to rescue the state, and I believe by April, the nightmare of this bad road will be over,” he assured.

Naija News reports that the Minister also held discussions with the contractor, Governor Okpebholo, and Engr. Clement Ogbuagu, Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation at the Federal Ministry of Works.

The meeting focused on strategies to ensure the continuous progress and timely completion of the Benin-Warri Road project.

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo expressed gratitude to Minister Umahi and Senator Adams Oshiomhole for their roles in the project.

“We have been inspecting the road since morning, seeking practical solutions to the road challenges facing Edo people. The federal government’s work on this road is essentially for Edo people, so we must take ownership of the project. We will also engage with the President, who will surely listen to us. I believe he will not abandon Edo State when we need him the most,” a press release on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State, Fred Itua, quoted Governor Okpebholo saying.

In his remark on behalf of the host communities, Pastor Moses Osagiede, a resident of Ogheghe, thanked the Minister for fulfilling his promise regarding the road project.

“We have suffered so much because of this road. We are grateful for the ongoing construction and appeal for adequate funding to ensure timely completion. The benefiting communities will surely show their appreciation to the party with their votes come 2027,” Osagiede stated.