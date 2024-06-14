Beyond Limits Will Definitely Play In NPFL – Club Official

Beyond Limits Football Academy has insisted that they are duly qualified to play in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) next season.

Beyond Limits stunned most football enthusiasts as they spent just a season in the Nigeria National League (NNL) before they gained promotion to the NPFL after finishing top of the Southern Conference.

Interestingly, Beyond Limits is owned by businessman Kunle Soname, the same person who owns the NPFL club, Remo Stars.

This has been a source of controversy since the academy confirmed its place in the elite league. Note that the league’s legal framework frowns at two or more clubs being owned by the same person.

Clause 5.0 of the framework states: “A person is not allowed to hold or acquire a significant interest in NPFL club while holding a significant interest in another NPFL club.”

However, a statement from Beyond Limits’ head of media, Dimeji Oshode, insisted that the management of the newly promoted club and that of Remo Stars are different even though they are owned by the same person.

“Beyond limits will definitely play in the NPFL next season,” Oshode said, according to Nigeria Info.

“We have an owner but we have different managements from both sides. The CEO of Remo Stars is different from the CEO of Beyond Limits.”

At the time of writing, the league management body has not made a statement concerning the promotion of Beyond Limits, which seems to contradict the league’s legal framework.