NPFL Updates: Niger Tornadoes Coach Reflects On Win Over Katsina, Mendos Joins Flying Eagles

Niger Tornadoes’ technical adviser, Majin Mohammed, has acknowledged the challenging nature of his team’s hard-fought victory over Katsina United in their NPFL Matchday 28 clash.

The decisive goal came from a stunning volley by Williams Sunday, giving Niger Tornadoes a 1-0 win at the Lafia City Stadium on Friday.

This victory marked a significant milestone as the Ikon Allah Boys’ first win in the NPFL at their temporary home ground.

In his post-match comments, Mohammed expressed pride in his team’s performance despite the difficulties faced during the game. “It was a tough contest, but what matters most is the victory we managed to secure,” he told Niger Tornadoes media.

He noted the team’s previous loss at this venue but was optimistic about their future. “We lost our initial encounter here, but we bounced back with this win in Lafia. We aim to build on this success and gradually adapt to the pitch. With any luck, our next game will see us scoring even more goals.”

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes’ promising young talent, Rickson Mendos, has received an invitation to join the Flying Eagles for the upcoming 2025 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations, set to take place in Ivory Coast.

Mendos has impressed since his promotion to the first team this season, showcasing his skills in 19 league matches and netting one goal. He will join his teammate, Sabiu Ibrahim, who has constantly been in the Flying Eagles squad under coach Aliyu Zubairu.

In Group B of the competition, Nigeria will face formidable opponents, including Morocco, Egypt, and South Africa. This much-anticipated tournament is scheduled from Saturday, April 26, to Sunday, May 18, 2025.

On another note, Adamawa United, a Nigerian National League (NNL) side, has officially received approval to use the newly rehabilitated Makwada Stadium in Numan for their home matches.

A special assistant to the Adamawa State Government, George Kushi, announced this development via a statement on social media.

The government believes that the newly renovated stadium will significantly uplift the players’ morale as they pursue their goals this season.

Adamawa United and the Nigeria Women’s Football League side, Adamawa Queens, will play their games on the state-of-the-art turf. Previously, both teams hosted their home games at Pantami Stadium in Gombe State.

Adamawa United are set to kick off their campaign at the Makwada Stadium against FC Basira in what promises to be an exciting encounter.