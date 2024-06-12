‘I Hope All Is Well’ – Atiku Sympathises With Tinubu After Fall

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has sympathised with President Bola Tinubu after the President slipped at the Eagles Square during the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

Naija News had earlier reported, on Wednesday, that Tinubu slipped at the Eagles Square while boarding the parade vehicle.

The President, however, quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings without further issues.

The former Vice President in his reaction expressed his empathy over the incident, hoping that all is well with the President.

He wrote on X, “I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA.”

Meanwhile, the presidency has reacted to the slip and fall by Tinubu on Wednesday during the democracy day event held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

While confirming the slip of the President during the event, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun noted that it was just a minor incident.

He explained that the President only missed his step while climbing the parade vehicle but there were no issues as he immediately continued with the ceremony.