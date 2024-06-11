Why NPFL Slammed ₦5m Fine On Enugu Rangers After Enyimba Fans’ Pitch Invasion

After announcing a 10 million naira fine for Enyimba of Aba, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has slammed a 5 million naira fine on the home team, Enugu Rangers.

The five million the NPFL slammed on Enugu Rangers covers multiple infractions committed during the league’s matchday 35 encounter against Enyimba of Aba on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

During the game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, fans from both eastern Nigeria clubs overran the official capacity of the match venue.

Unfortunately, things didn’t end as promising as they started as Enyimba fans invaded the pitch when referee John Ojeleye awarded a penalty to the home side, Rangers in injury time. At that point, the scoreline was goalless. The pitch invasion forced the game to be abandoned indefinitely as Enyimba reportedly refused to return to the pitch.

In a letter dated June 10, issued to Rangers by the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, the league body said Rangers was fined ₦2 Million for over-ticketing which led to overcrowding, a violation of Rule B15.24.

The current table-toppers were fined ₦1 Million for not providing adequate and effective security measures, a violation of Rule B13.52.

Rangers were also fined ₦1 Million for not implementing adequate and effective crowd control measures, a breach of Rule B13.52.1.

The NPFL also fined the Enugu-based club, ₦1 Million for not preventing unauthorized persons from gaining access to restricted areas, a violation of Rule B13.52.

Aside from the total of ₦5 Million fine, the NPFL has directed the league leaders to “implement a more effective crowd control mechanism in subsequent home games.”

The Enugu-based side has “48 hours to either submit to the summary jurisdiction and the prescribed sanctions or elect to be dealt with by a disciplinary panel. Failure to comply or a frivolous appeal may result in additional sanctions, as per Rule E1 of the NPFL’s Frameworks and Rules”.