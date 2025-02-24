Qualified Clubs For 2025 Nigeria’s President Federation Cup Playoffs

Finalists for the highly anticipated national playoffs of the 2025 President Federation Cup have now been officially confirmed.

Each state of the federation has successfully qualified two standout teams for the 2025 President Federation Cup playoffs.

From Imo State, Heartland FC and OISA FC secured their spots with impressive performances throughout the tournament.

In Abia state, Enyimba FC, a club renowned for their rich history and strong fanbase, alongside Ahudiyannem FC, have qualified for the national playoffs.

Kwara State will be represented by Kwara United, a team noted for their competitive spirit and tactical prowess, and Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC, which have shown significant growth in recent seasons and determination to make an impact.

In Ogun State, the battle for supremacy saw Imperial FC and Beyond Limits FC rise to the occasion, while in Benue State, Lobi Stars, known for their formidable home advantage, and Flight FC, a team boasting dynamic players, claimed their playoff berths.

Lagos State will showcase Ikorodu City and Inter Lagos, both of whom have established themselves as strong contenders this season.

Rivers State’s representation includes Rivers United, recognized for its consistent performance in domestic competitions, alongside Wilbros FC.

The playoff roster is further completed by a robust lineup from Nasarawa United, Basira FC, Sunshine Stars, Sunshine Stars Under-19, Akwa United, and Eagle Eye FA.

Additional teams making their way into the national playoffs include Crown FC, Shooting Stars, Katsina United, Jnr Danburam, Cynosure FC, Abakaliki FC, Bayelsa United, Crusaders FC, Plateau United, Mighty Jets, Kano Pillars, and Barau FC, all of whom have fought valiantly to reach this significant juncture in the tournament.

The thrilling President Federation Cup playoffs are scheduled to unfold on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.