Jodel Dossou Reveals Secret Behind Benin’s Equalizer Against Super Eagles

Benin Republic midfielder, Jodel Dossou, has revealed that his team’s equalizing goal against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday was a result of a training session.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued with their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign by playing against the Benin Republic in Abidjan, three days after drawing 1-1 with South Africa in Uyo.

During the game in Abidjan, the Super Eagles scored the match opener in the 27th minute of the encounter through the boots of Raphael Onyedika.

In the 37th minute, the Cheetahs played the ball into the Super Eagles half and Semi Ajayi was well positioned to clear the ball. Unfortunately, he missed the clearance.

The Super Eagles had a second chance to deal with the ball but Calvin Bassey, who was in a fair position to do so, also allowed the ball to slip off him.

Unfortunately, Jodel Dossou was right behind him and stole the ball away, leaving Nigeria’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, with no chance as Benin got their equalizer.

The equalizer motivated coach Gernot Rohr and his boys to push for the second goal which they got through the boots of Steve Mounie in the added minutes of the first half.

While narrating the tactics that got Benin the equalizer, Dossou said he and his teammate, Mounie, had discussed the strategy ahead.

“This style of play was worked on in training. We know that Mounié Steve wins almost all duels,” Dossou said, according to 24haubenin.

“Well before the goal action, Steve called me and told me that since Ajayi (Nigeria player ) is on me all the time, I’ll have to change my strategy.

“On the first occasion, he let the ball pass, too bad I missed it. For the second time, I hid behind the defender, and as soon as Steve let the ball go. I appeared and stole the ball from him to equalize.”