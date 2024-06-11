Davido And Chioma Reportedly Pick Date For Official Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido and his wife, Chef Chioma, have reportedly picked June 25, 2024, for the conduct of their official traditional wedding ceremony.

The event is set to hold at the Eko Hotel in Lagos State, according to sources quoted by celebrity blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus via her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The news of the traditional wedding between the couple, who recently welcomed twin children together, has reportedly generated excitement among the family members from both sides.

On why the couple picked the date for their traditional wedding ceremony, the source said it is a secret between Davido and Chioma and they are the only ones who can unravel it.

According to Dimokokorkus, “The News you have been waiting for is here!!! Singer Davido is set to wed Chioma, the mother of his twins in a proper traditional wedding ceremony set to hold at the Eko Hotel in Lagos in 2 weeks time.

“Stella Dimoko Korkus sources say that there is excitement in both families as it would be an event that would bind them in love and strengthen family ties….. The Traditional wedding according to sources will hold on June Twenty fifth twenty twenty four.

“The sources responded to questions on why it has been fixed for this date with ”Only Chioma and Davido know why they picked this date but it is something everyone has been looking forward to happening. CONGRATULATIONS!!!”