Gunmen kidnap Abuja-Bound Passengers In Nasarawa

Passengers travelling from Enugu State to Abuja were abducted by gunmen after an attack on the 18-seater bus they were in, in Nasarawa state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, revealed that the police received information about the attack at Doruwa village on the Nasarawa-Keffi road, where an unspecified number of people were abducted.

He further mentioned that three of the victims were successfully rescued following a joint operation by the police and other agencies in the area.

“Police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies, responded swiftly, but the act was committed before the information came. The hoodlums were trailed, and the area combed. Consequently, 3 people were rescued, and the vehicle recovered to the police station”, he said.

Nansel reiterates the force’s unrelenting effort from security agencies, stating that search and rescue operations are ongoing to arrest the criminals and rescue the victims.

Barely a week ago, some unknown gunmen killed Comrade Daniel Umaru Lagi, father of Nasarawa State’s former Attorney-General, Innocent Lagi, following his recent abduction.

Comrade Lagi, who was kidnapped on May 28, was reportedly killed after refusing to allow ransom payment for his release.

His body has been deposited in a hospital in Akwanga Local Government Area.

One suspect has reportedly been arrested, and military personnel are combing the bush in search of the remaining abductors.

Similarly, unknown gunmen have killed the village head of Usmanu in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, throwing residents into mourning.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on Sunday night, accompanied by sporadic gunshots that frightened the community residents.

The incident was confirmed by the Chairman of Karim-Lamido LGA, Bitrus Danjos, in a statement to newsmen.

Danjos noted that the monarch’s death was a shock, especially given that the younger brother of the deceased was killed just a few months ago.