Exclusive: Pictures, Video Of Doma United Road Accident Emerge

The pictures and videos from the accident scene of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Doma United have emerged, showing how alarming it was.

Recall that Naija News reported earlier today that Doma United were involved in a motor accident on their way from Owerri, Imo state, to Gombe state, their home state.

The 18th-placed side were in Owerri on Sunday, June 9, 2024, to honour their NPFL Matchday 35 game against Heartland which ended in a 3-1 defeat for the visitors.

Unfortunately for them, while returning home after the game, their team bus skidded off the road as they were approaching Nasarawa State under heavy rainfall.

The chairman of Sporting Lagos, Godwin Enakhena, who doubles as the NPFL Club Owners Association general Secretary told Naija News that no deaths were recorded in the accident.

He also confirmed that those who sustained injuries from the accident are being treated at a hospital in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

Pictures taken from the scene of the incident earlier today, June 10, 2024, showed the team bus recked and stationed sideways by the roadside with some members of the club hovering around the vehicle.

A video taken from the scene also showed the same state of the bus and it has not been confirmed whether the vehicle has been tolled away at the time of publishing this report.