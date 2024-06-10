Benin Vs Super Eagles: Onuachu Can’t Wait To See Gernot Rohr In Abidjan

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Paul Onuachu is looking forward to reuniting with a former coach of the team, Gernot Rohr who is currently the coach of Benin Republic.

Recall that Gernot Rohr coached the Super Eagles of Nigeria from 2016 to 2021 before he was sacked due to unconvincing performance.

During his reign as the Super Eagles coach, Rohr gave Paul Onuachu his first invite to the national team in 2019.

About a year after losing his coaching job in Nigeria, the German tactician landed himself the head coach of Benin Republic role.

Interestingly, Rohr will lead The Cheetahs of Benin to take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast at 5 p.m. later today, June 10.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification game is Super Eagles’ 4th of the series and they are condemned to win it after drawing their first three.

Ahead of the game, Paul Onuachu who started in the 1-1 draw with South Africa on Friday, June 7, noted that he is looking forward to meeting with Gernot Rohr again but that wouldn’t stop the Eagles from winning the game.

“It will be good to see him again and say hello because he gave me my first call-up. I thank him for that and I appreciate him. But that doesn’t stop us from going there and beating him,” Onuachu told Nigerian journalist Modo Victor via Punch.

Note that the Super Eagles are going into the game sitting in the 5th spot of 6 teams in Group C, a point below third-placed Benin Republic.