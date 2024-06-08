Confusion As EFCC Arrest Man In Ondo Few Hours To His Wedding

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly arrested a groom-to-be in Ondo State.

Naija News learnt that anti-graft operatives raided several clubs and lounges in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, to apprehend individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud.

It was gathered that among those arrested was a groom-to-be who was celebrating his bachelor’s eve with friends at a popular club in Akure.

The sting operation, which took place in the early hours of Saturday, resulted in the arrest of over 50 individuals by EFCC operatives.

It has been reported that the EFCC personnel arrived in multiple vehicles and fired gunshots into the air during the raid.

In addition to apprehending the suspects, the EFCC also seized vehicles, laptops, smartphones, and other items during the operation.

A source who reportedly disclosed details of the operation to the Daily Post said: “We were all having fun when we suddenly saw the EFCC people entering the nightclubs. Then they tear-gassed everyone, beating them up and arresting them.

“They don’t care who they are, as they shot tear gas canisters inside one of the clubs.

“They also went away with a groom and his friends at a club; he was there for his bash eve, so sad as they profiled everyone as an Internet fraudster.”