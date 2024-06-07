Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 7th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 7th June 2024

The presidency on Thursday declared that some leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals by the federal government, which have gone viral on social media do not reflect the official position of the government on such matters.

The presidency, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the documents which have gone viral are only proposals and drafts which have not been given final approval by the President.

Onanuga identified the leaked documents as Inflation Reduction and Price Stability (Fiscal Policy Measure etc) Order 2024 and Accelerated Stabilisation and Advancement Plan (ASAP), emphasizing that Tinubu has not signed an executive order on any of the documents as they are subject to reviews.

He added that reports second-guessing the government’s policy on customs tariffs, fuel subsidies, and other economic matters have emerged from the two documents. However, reports in the media do not represent the government’s position on such policies and should, therefore, be disregarded by members of the public.

The statement emphasized that the position on fuel subsidy has not changed from what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared on 29 May 2023 that the fuel subsidy regime has ended.

Onanuga added that there is no N5.4 trillion being provisioned for it in 2024, as being widely speculated and discussed.

The presidency has denied trending reports that the federal government is proposing a new minimum wage of ₦105,000 for Nigerian workers.

The denial was made in a short statement on Thursday evening by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to him, media reports that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has proposed a new minimum wage in the template submitted to President Tinubu on Thursday are false.

He said: “The Honorable Minister of Finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun has not proposed ₦105,000 minimum wage. The contrary story being disseminated is false.”

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has levelled serious allegations against President Bola Tinubu’s administration regarding the management of petrol subsidy funds.

In a forthright statement issued yesterday, Atiku criticized the Tinubu administration for its lack of transparency concerning petrol subsidy expenditures, suggesting that funds are being diverted covertly.

This accusation comes amid continued public discourse and confusion over the status of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

“The refusal of the present administration to disclose the actual expenditure on the petrol subsidy clearly indicates that there is a secretive diversion of funds,” Atiku asserted.

His comments respond directly to statements from the presidency, which continues to assert that the subsidy regime has concluded.

A presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, reiterated the government’s stance on Thursday, stating, “The fuel subsidy regime has ended. There is no N5.4 trillion being provisioned for it in 2024, as being widely speculated and discussed.”

But reacting through his spokesman Paul Ibe, Atiku said, “Tinubu has brought the shady nature of running Lagos to the federal level. He claims subsidy is gone but his Special Adviser on Energy, Olu Verheijen, says they are intervening from time to time while his Finance Minister, Wale Edun, described subsidy removal as an ‘ongoing process’.

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said that he remains a committed and loyal member of the party.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst controversy trailing Peter Obi’s statement on Wednesday night, clarifying that the ‘Obidient Movement’ was not domiciled in any party.

In a statement via his X handle on Thursday, the former Governor of Anambra state said he was confronted by a journalist at Abuja airport who wanted to know if his statement on the ‘Obidient Movement’ on Wednesday was a signal of an intention to dump LP.

In response, Peter Obi stated that he aspires to work closely with other party leaders to reconcile valued members and partner with like-minded parties all over the country.

He added that his earlier statement on the ‘Obidient Movement’ was intended to clarify some issues that are of concern to the teeming supporters, some of whom are not members of any political party but are desirous of a new Nigeria.

The legal team representing the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has submitted nine judgements on the matter to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

The leader of the team, Barrister Nnaemeka Ejiofor, informed journalists on Thursday that the judgements were issued by both domestic and international courts, ordering Kanu’s release.

He explained that the decision to forward all the pronouncements was in response to a statement attributed to the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), claiming he was unaware of Kanu’s case and that his fate would be determined by the court.

“It seems obvious that some persons who ought to have brought your good attention to these judicial developments may have deliberately hidden them from you as to prevent you from seeing to the enforcement of the judgment as well prevent Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from taking a positive step in the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” Ejiofor said.

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, June 6, passed the “National Anti-Doping Bill 2024.”

This legislation, requested by President Bola Tinubu, seeks to prohibit Nigerian athletes’ consumption of performance-enhancing substances both during and after sporting competitions.

President Bola Tinubu had requested the Senate to enact the law penultimate week in a letter read on the floor by the deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary.

The bill’s passage comes as part of Nigeria’s efforts to align with international sports standards ahead of the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in France.

In his letter to the Senate, President Tinubu emphasized the need for Nigeria to domesticate and enforce the international convention against doping in sports.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a Nigeria anti-doping centre tasked with implementing Nigeria’s obligations under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The bill was reviewed by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Mohammed Monguno.

The Federal Government has announced that the Lagos-Kano rail line will officially begin freight operations on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Transportation, Saidu Ahmed Alkali, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The minister noted that the railway route will create numerous business opportunities and facilitate the movement of import and export goods between these crucial regions in the country.

Akali added that a regular inspection mechanism has been implemented to prevent potential rail track vandalism, including the removal of clips and fish plates.

The Labour Party (LP) leadership has renamed the ‘Obidient’ directorate, following the backlash it received over the naming and composition of the directorate’s leadership structure.

Naija News recalls that over 200 support groups, which comprise the ‘Obidient Movement’, had denounced the LP leadership for setting up the directorate and naming some persons as directors.

In a statement dissociating themselves from the new directorate, the support groups accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP, under the leadership of Comrade Julius Abure, of trying to use the directorate to strip the movement of its independence.

In response to the controversy, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a terse statement on Thursday in Abuja, announced the party’s decision to rename the directorate.

According to Ifoh, the Obidient Directorate will now be known and referred to as the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

The Senate has recommended that President Bola Tinubu carefully review and appraise the methods utilized in addressing the issue of insecurity.

In addition, the legislators urged the President to consider dispatching more forces to the volatile North-Western area to ensure the security of lives and property.

This resolution was reached during Thursday’s plenary session, chaired by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

Senator Sani Zangon Daura, representing Katsina North, sponsored the motion titled “Urgent Need to Review Security Approach in Addressing Banditry Attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kebbi states in the North-West of Nigeria,” with support from 10 others.

The motion raised alarm over the repeated movement of the same recognized bandits across all seven states in the North-West, despite the absence of military interception.

The Senate encouraged Tinubu to take advantage of the North-West governors’ eagerness to back feasible and agreeable strategies promoting peace, security, and development in the region, to tackle crime and criminal activities in the troubled area.

A Federal High Court in Kano has postponed the ruling on jurisdiction in the ongoing legal battle concerning the Kano emirate dispute.

The case, which has captured widespread public interest, will see its next significant development on June 13, as confirmed by Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman during Thursday’s session.

The legal contest stems from a petition filed by Aminu Babba Dan Agundi, known as the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate.

The applicant is challenging the actions of various state entities and security agencies, including the Kano State Government, the Kano State House of Assembly, and law enforcement authorities, regarding the implementation of a repealed law that impacts the governance of the Kano Emirate.

During Thursday’s proceedings, heated exchanges were noted between the representatives of both sides, reflecting the case’s high stakes.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.