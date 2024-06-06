Just In: 10th Senate Passes Anti-Doping Bill

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday, June 6, passed the “National Anti-Doping Bill 2024.”

This legislation, requested by President Bola Tinubu, seeks to prohibit Nigerian athletes’ consumption of performance-enhancing substances both during and after sporting competitions.

President Bola Tinubu had requested the Senate to enact the law penultimate week in a letter read on the floor by the deputy Senate president, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary.

The bill’s passage comes as part of Nigeria’s efforts to align with international sports standards ahead of the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in France.

In his letter to the Senate, President Tinubu emphasized the need for Nigeria to domesticate and enforce the international convention against doping in sports.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a Nigeria anti-doping centre tasked with implementing Nigeria’s obligations under the World Anti-Doping Code.

The bill was reviewed by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Mohammed Monguno.

After thorough consideration, the committee’s recommendations were adopted, and the bill was approved for a third reading following a voice vote led by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

This legislative step marks a critical development in Nigeria’s sports governance. It ensures that athletes adhere to fair play and integrity, thereby fostering a clean sporting environment nationally and globally.