Insecurity: Senate Demands Security Strategy Review To Address Banditry Challenges

The Senate has recommended that President Bola Tinubu carefully review and appraise the methods utilized in addressing the issue of insecurity.

In addition, the legislators urged the President to consider dispatching more forces to the volatile North-Western area to ensure the security of lives and property.

This resolution was reached during Thursday’s plenary session, chaired by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau.

Senator Sani Zangon Daura, representing Katsina North, sponsored the motion titled “Urgent Need to Review Security Approach in Addressing Banditry Attacks in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kebbi states in the North-West of Nigeria,” with support from 10 others.

The motion raised alarm over the repeated movement of the same recognized bandits across all seven states in the North-West, despite the absence of military interception.

The Senate encouraged Tinubu to take advantage of the North-West governors’ eagerness to back feasible and agreeable strategies promoting peace, security, and development in the region, to tackle crime and criminal activities in the troubled area.

Senator Abba Moro, who represents Benue South, urged the central government to redouble its efforts in combating bandits, emphasizing the escalating nature of the situation.

Moro disagreed with Deputy Senate President Barau’s claim that Tinubu was effectively addressing insecurity, stating that it would be hypocritical to commend the President’s performance.

“It will amount to hypocrisy if we sit here to say Mr President is doing well,” Moro said.

After various senators expressed concern about the high level of banditry in the entire North-West region, the Senate also urged the military and other security agencies to be proactive and creative in their approaches to protect farmlands, allowing farmers to safely return to their fields.