Labour Party Renames ‘Obidient’ Directorate After Backlash, Announces Inauguration Date

The Labour Party (LP) leadership has renamed the ‘Obidient’ directorate, following the backlash it received over the naming and composition of the directorate’s leadership structure.

Naija News recalls that over 200 support groups, which comprise the ‘Obidient Movement’, had denounced the LP leadership for setting up the directorate and naming some persons as directors.

In a statement dissociating themselves from the new directorate, the support groups accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP, under the leadership of Comrade Julius Abure, of trying to use the directorate to strip the movement of its independence.

In response to the controversy, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a terse statement on Thursday in Abuja, announced the party’s decision to rename the directorate.

According to Ifoh, the Obidient Directorate will now be known and referred to as the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

He added that the inauguration will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said, “Following the controversies arising from the creation of the Directorate of OBIDIENT Affairs, in the party, the Directorate is hereby renamed the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration.

“The inauguration will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the party’s National Secretariat, Utako, Abuja, by 10 a.m. Party members and the general public should take note.”