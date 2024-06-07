Tinubu Deserves Grace Period Due To Lack Of Presidential Experience – Bode George Tells Nigerians

A former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Deputy National Chairman, Bode George, has maintained that President Bola Tinubu’s lack of prior experience in the presidency warrants a grace period.

The PDP chieftain stressed that President Bola Tinubu might not have been able to achieve much in one year because he was studying the failures of his predecessors.

The elder statesman, therefore, called on Nigerians to give President Tinubu an additional year to deliver on his promises and fix the country’s challenges.

George highlighted in an interview with AriseTV on Friday, June 7, that Tinubu, being a first-time president, requires additional time to enact his policies and gain Nigerians’ trust in his vision.

The elder statesman said, “He (Tinubu) had never served at that level (presidency). Well… you will say he was part of the party (APC) that formed the government (of Muhammadu Buhari), but it’s a hell of a different thing taking over and now leading the team.

“To be fair to my conscience, he has had that one-year holiday of trying to study the failures of the past administration. I have given him that one year of grace because now he has seen it and lived there.

“I expect his ministers to have come back in one year with those areas of lapses. Even when Baba (Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he was still trying to figure out what happened there or vise-versa in his first year. Let’s give him more time.”