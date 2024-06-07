South East Wants Referendum Not Additional State – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have openly rejected a legislative proposal aiming to create an additional state in the South-East region of Nigeria, despite the bill’s progression in the House of Representatives.

The controversial bill, sponsored by Representative Ikenga Ugochinyere of Ideato North/Ideato South in Imo State, seeks to establish Orlu State, which would increase the federation’s number of states from 36 to 37.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Thursday, emphasized that the Igbo people are not interested in creating a new state but rather seek a referendum to decide on their independence from Nigeria.

“Our people need a referendum, not a new state. This bill does not address the real aspirations of the Igbo people,” Powerful stated.

The proposed Orlu State would encompass parts of present-day Imo, Abia, and Anambra states, with Orlu town as the potential capital.

The bill passed its first reading on Thursday and is scheduled for a second reading, stirring various reactions across the political and social spectrum.

Supporters of the bill argue that an additional state would lead to better representation and development for the South-East region, which they claim is currently underrepresented.

But reacting to the development, IPOB spokesman said, “We don’t want more states in Igboland; creating more states in Igboland means creating more confusion and hatred among the Ndigbo. The already existing states have not been well managed by Nigeria, and now they want to create more confusion.

“The cost of governance is increasing on a daily basis in Nigeria; certainly, the new state will not be well managed like others.

“Most of the existing states in the country are not viable and they want to add more confusion and problem.

“The creation of more states is not our problem. All we want is a total referendum to determine whether the Ndigbo would like to remain in Nigeria or not. The Ndigbo want total freedom and that is what we insist on.”