Ronaldo De Lima Picks His 2024 Ballon d’Or Winner

Brazilian football icon, Ronaldo De Lima believes that no player is as qualified as his countryman, Vinicius Junior, to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Vinicius Junior has been very consistent in terms of his overall performance for Real Madrid this season as he helped the Spanish giants to win the La Liga and Champions League titles.

The 23-year-old Brazilian winger recorded 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions for the Spanish giants in the just-concluded season.

Apart from these stats, the Brazil international displayed amicable dribbling skills, incredible ball control, passion, passing accuracy, and general involvement in his team’s build-up play which made him an essential part of Real Madrid this season.

He became the first player to score at least a goal in two different UEFA Champions League finals before turning 24 years old.

Due to all the aforementioned achievements, many football greats including his coach at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, Karim Benzema, Neymar, and now Ronaldo De Lima have agreed that Vinicius deserves the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

“I think Viní already deserves [the Ballon d’Or]. He’s had a spectacular Champions League, a spectacular La Liga, and he’s been evolving more and more,” Ronaldo told ESPN Brasil.

“I think his time has come. He’s been extremely decisive this year for Real Madrid. For me, today he’s the best player in the world by far.”