Copa del Rey Draw: Real Madrid Escape Barcelona In Semi-finals

The highly anticipated Copa del Rey semifinal draw has been officially confirmed, and Real Madrid have escaped facing FC Barcelona in this stage.

The Copa del Rey semi-final draw took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation on Wednesday.

In one of the standout fixtures, Barcelona will square off against Atletico Madrid, two of the country’s most storied clubs, each vying for a place in the coveted final. In the other semifinal clash, Real Madrid will take on Real Sociedad.

The first leg of these exhilarating encounters is set to kick off on the 26th of February, with the return leg scheduled for the first week of the following month.

Barcelona boasts an impressive legacy in this tournament, having lifted the Copa del Rey trophy a remarkable 31 times throughout their illustrious history.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid last tasted victory in this prestigious competition back in 2021, while Atletico Madrid’s last win dates back to 2013.

Copa del Rey Semifinal Fixtures:

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s dazzling forward Vinicius Junior has surpassed Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League in terms of assists in the knockout stage of the competition.

This remarkable achievement came after Vinicius delivered a pinpoint assist to Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over the formidable Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

The match unfolded dramatically as Pep Guardiola’s brilliant side initially took the lead with Erling Haaland’s powerful shot finding the back of the net in the 19th minute.

However, the tides began to shift when Kylian Mbappe equalized for Real Madrid in the 60th minute. The intensity escalated when Haaland struck again from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, restoring Manchester City’s lead.

Yet, Real Madrid, undeterred, fought back with a sensational goal from Brahim Diaz just six minutes later. Vinicius Junior then showcased his explosive pace, evading defenders to delicately lift the ball over the advancing goalkeeper Ederson, setting up Bellingham for an easy finish into an open net.

This assist marked Vinicius’s 13th in the Champions League knockout stages, moving him ahead of Lionel Messi, who sits at 12 assists, all achieved across more games. To add to this achievement, Vinicius reached this milestone in just 50 matches, showcasing his incredible potential on the grand stage.

However, the dynamic Brazilian still has a considerable distance to cover to reach Messi’s remarkable overall tally of 40 assists in the Champions League, where he ranks third on the all-time assist leaderboard. In second place is his compatriot Angel Di Maria with 41 assists, while the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo stands atop the chart with an impressive 42 assists.