More Pressure For Nigeria As Super Eagles Drop To 4th In 2026 World Cup Group C

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are going into their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa later tonight under more pressure as they have now dropped to the 4th spot in Group C.

Before this week, the Super Eagles were in the third spot in the group after recording two draws in their first two qualification games. Recall that they drew 1-1 with Zimbabwe and Lesotho respectively.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, Benin Republic who drew and lost their first two games of the qualifiers defeated first-placed Rwanda 1-0 at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny to move to the second spot with four points in three games, the same points with first place Rwanda.

South Africa who were second have moved to the third spot on the league table, while the Super Eagles are now sitting on the 4th spot out of 6.

This means that the clash between South Africa and the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 8 p.m. is now as important as ever. Nigeria are condemned to beat the Bafana Bafana to move to the top of the Group pending the outcome of the game between Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

A defeat for Nigeria means that the chances of the country qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are relatively out of their hands as they have to depend on the performance of other teams while they keep trying to win their remaining games.

Note that after the clash with South Africa in Uyo, coach Finidi George and his boys will fly to Ivory Coast to take on Benin Republic in their 4th game of the qualification series on June 10, while South Africa will take on Zimbabwe on June 11.