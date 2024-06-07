Eid-El-Kabir: Sultan Declares June 16 As Sallah Day

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has declared Friday 7th June, 2024 as the 1st Day of Zulhijjah 1445 A.H.

This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto.

The Sultan declared Friday June 7th 2024, as the First Day of Zulhijjah 1445AH and Sunday, June 16th which will be equivalent to the 10th of Zulhijjah will be marked as this Year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

Sultan Sa’ad used the opportunity to felicitate with the Muslim Ummah and, wished them Allah’s guidance, and blessings. While urging the faithful to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the Country, he wished Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had declared Sunday, June 16, as the first day of Eid Al Adha for this year, following the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah on Friday, June 7.

This significant announcement comes as Muslims worldwide prepare for one of the most sacred holidays in the Islamic calendar.

The court’s confirmation on Thursday followed an earlier appeal to Muslims worldwide to watch for the crescent moon.

Although initial attempts by the country’s observatories were unsuccessful, a later witness report from Al Hareeq confirmed the sighting, prompting the official declaration.

According to the court, the moon sighting means that the Day of Arafat, an important day of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, will fall on Saturday, June 15.